Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while addressing the 56th convention of the All India Student Council Gujarat region, said that the main objective of this convention is to be at the forefront in the building of the nation by the power of students of the state.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the youth power of the country in building a developed India, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the role of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will be very important in achieving the vision of a developed India," a press release from Gujarat CMO stated.

Talking about Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that since its inception, the group has continuously instilled the culture of nation building in the youth with the motto of knowledge, character and unity. He added that the All India Student Council has also been managing many projects with the aim of making Chhatrashakti a national power.

CM Patel said that Prime Minister Modi has always been saying that "The development of the country and the future of the country are in the hands of the youth; if the youth of the country adopts the mantra of Nation First, the development of India will continue."

The Chief Minister further praised PM Modi for creating a strong ecosystem for the youth of the country in the last 10 years. He added that various schemes have been implemented to promote skill development, start-ups, education, sports and innovation for the youth of the country, the release stated.

Talking about the youth development in Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi took the initiative to promote innovation in Gujarat, due to which a startup ecosystem has been created in the state. Not only this, Gujarat has been leading the country for four consecutive years in the startup ranking, he further added, the release said.

Talking about 'One Nation One Subscription', the Chief Minister said that PM Modi has taken a unique initiative of 'One Nation One Subscription' to encourage the students, educational institutions and innovation of the country, the release mentioned.

On this occasion, the Gujarat CM said that the "PM strongly believes in the ideas of Swami Vivekanandji and he has resolved to involve one lakh youths who do not have any political background in politics for nation building."

In this context, he further said that on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12, PM Modi is going to conduct the India Young Leaders Dialogue with the youth of the country. "If a large number of youth participate in the Young Leaders Dialogue, this program will gain a lot of momentum."

At the 56th Congress of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Gujarat Region, Minister of Tourism Moolubhai Bera, Chancellor of Gujarat University Dr Neerja Gupta, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad National Organisation Minister Devdhar Joshi, All India Vidyarthi Parishad State President Gujarat Dr Laxmanbhai, Minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Samarthbhai Bhatt, and members of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh were present, the release added. (ANI)

