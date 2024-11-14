Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the power of cultural events in showcasing India's and Gujarat's rich art and heritage, encouraging the youth to transcend a mentality rooted in past constraints at the inauguration of the Bhav, Raag, and Taal, 'BharatKool' festival at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

CM urged collective efforts to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, embracing 'Amrit Kaal' as 'Kartavya Kaal' (a period of responsibility).

Also Read | 'Justice for Jumbos': Kerala High Court Comes to the Aid of Elephants, Issues Strict Guidelines.

At the beginning of the 'BharatKool' program organized by the Gujarat Media Club, the Chief Minister extended New Year greetings to all and reflected on the concept of 'Bhav,' an essential part of our cultural identity with the capacity to shape personalities, according to a press release.

The CM emphasized that the event, a confluence of Bhav, Raag, and Taal, represents an important cultural revival. Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister's vision for India to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted that this period, seen as 'Kartavya Kaal,' should inspire a unified commitment to this vision. Through dedicated efforts, the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' becomes achievable.

Also Read | 'Balasahab Insulted': PM Narendra Modi Attacks Uddhav Thackeray for 'Handing Over Remote Control' to Congress.

Focusing on cultural preservation, the Chief Minister stressed the need to keep history and heritage alive, with programs like these fostering cultural continuity among the younger generation. He emphasized that just as a tree's strength depends on deep roots, the preservation of culture requires a vibrant connection with youth, who carry forward our ancient values and heritage.

CM Patel also acknowledged the role of the media, noting that the media's 'Bhav' should align with societal betterment, embracing constructive criticism and public welfare as shared goals with the government.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Services, and Cultural Activities, Harsh Sanghavi, congratulated the organizers for creating a platform to deepen the youth's appreciation of Indian culture and values through the 'Bharatkool' program. He commended the state's dedication to promoting culture, art, and music, encouraging youth participation in the four-day event, which addresses a range of topics, including spirituality, social unity, and nation-building.

At the event, Gujarat Media Club President Nirnay Kapoor provided an overview of the club's initiatives, presenting 'Bharatkool' as a celebration of Indian culture. The Chief Minister and the Home Minister also visited an exhibition featuring a 'Shiv Katha' storytelling session and a photography display by local photojournalists.

The four-day Bharatkool festival includes a diverse program lineup covering Bhav, Raag, and Taal, such as religious discussions, classical music performances, cultural journalism, film, theatre, art, sculpture, folk traditions, photography, Gujarati language celebrations, Indian scientific heritage, health, business, sports, tourism, and nation-building. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)