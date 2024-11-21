Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Gadikota Srikanth Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly betraying the people of Rayalaseema "as he deprived them of High Court".

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said as per the Sribagh agreement, the High Court should be in Rayalaseema but Chandrababu Naidu has decided to go back and has betrayed the people by going for just the High Court bench.

The allied courts like Lokayukta are also being moved from Kurnool, which shows that he has betrayed the people of Rayalaseema, the release added.

Chandrababu Naidu did not complete the irrigation projects of the region and has no intention to take forward the Handi Neva and Galeru Nagari projects, he said.

On social media activists, he said, that TDP's official handle has been posting objectionable material on our Party leaders and family members and no action is being initiated, as per press release.

Polavaram is a living example of his negligence and his compromise on the reduction of dam height shows his lack of commitment, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu has failed to manage the state finances and has been spreading lies about the previous government while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the record of maintaining a growth rate despite the pandemic which had taken a toll on the economy worldwide, he said. (ANI)

