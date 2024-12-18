Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated 'Khelo Tripura Para Games 2024' in Agartala. As many as 343 para-athletes from all eight districts of Tripura are participating in the two-day state-level game being organized at Swami Vivekananda Maidan from December 18 to 19.

Taking to the social media platform X Manik Saha wrote, "Divyang brothers and sisters are moving forward in life, overcoming all physical challenges. With the continuous support from the State and Central governments, Divyang athletes are making exemplary contributions in the field of sports, showcasing their indomitable spirit and excellent skills."

"Today attended the inaugural ceremony of the two-day state-level Khelo Tripura- Para Games at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in the capital, in the presence of Dr. Mallika Nadda Ji, Hon'ble President of the Indian Special Olympics," read the post.

Tinku Roy, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, who was also present on the occasion, said that the Khelo Tripura Para Games-2024 initiative is a unique initiative as part of the celebration of Divyangjan Day, 2024.

Aimed at encouraging the participation of persons with disabilities in sports, these Para Games are organized jointly by the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports. Participants from all districts of the state have taken part in this event.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the state government has the responsibility to ensure the effective participation of persons with disabilities in sports. Through the above organization of Khelo Tripura Para Games, 2024, Tripura is set to set a unique example in this regard.

Plans have been made to organize 14 events, including a cricket match for visually impaired individuals for which two teams have been formed: the Northern Zone team (comprising North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts) and the Southern Zone team (comprising West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South Tripura districts).

Other events include football (Northern Zone vs. Southern Zone), wheelchair races (boys and girls), shot put (boys and girls), chess (boys and girls), 50-meter race (boys and girls), long jump (boys and girls), carom (boys and girls), tug-of-war (boys and girls), ring throw (boys and girls), musical ball (men), musical chairs (women), standing board jump (boys and girls), and archery (men and women).

There are approximately 50 exhibition stalls installed showcasing the developmental works of various departments.

Wheelchairs and other mobility aids are there to be distributed among persons with disabilities through the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, and medical camps will also be set up to provide medical services.

Special initiatives have been taken by the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education to provide social assistance to those persons with disabilities (60% disability and above) who have not yet received it despite being eligible. Stalls are there too to immediately provide this social assistance.

Sources say, two suitable individuals will be given assistance on stage, new assistance will be provided to 2,779 people and five meritorious- disabled students who excelled in the secondary examination will each receive Rs 24,000, and five meritorious disabled students who excelled in the higher secondary examination will each receive Rs 54,000 under the Chief Minister's Divyangjan Scholarship Award.

Moreover, at the event, Divyangja will be issued a Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card with a unique number allowing them to avail of benefits meant for the disabled anywhere in India.

The Tripura State Policy, 2024, aimed at empowering and enhancing the quality of life for all persons with disabilities in the state, will also be published during this event. (ANI)

