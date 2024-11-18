Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the state governments invests a lot of money to tackle damages owing to natural disasters. Highlighting the challenges faced by Tamil Nadu in recent years, the CM said that the state faced natural disasters like cyclones and insistent rainfall in the past few years.

"I like to point out 3 notable challenges that Tamil Nadu has faced in recent years. Tamil Nadu has faced natural disasters like many cyclones and insistent rainfall in the past few years. State governments invest a lot to tackle damages due to natural disasters. This makes it hard and not able to release funds for the usual development schemes. Financial commission should recommend providing required funds to the state to tackle such natural disaster," CM Stalin said while welcoming the 16th Financial Commission.

CM Stalin emphasised the need for funds considering an increase in the old age population in Tamil Nadu and said that more funds were needed to allocate for urban development.

Reflecting on the need for social protection, he said that the average age in the state was 36.4 years which was 9.5 years more as compared to Uttar Pradesh.

"I also wanted to point out the changes in population and increase in old age in Tamil Nadu. Presently, the average age in Tamil Nadu is 36.4 years. This is 9.5 years more when compared to UP. When financial commission recommendations end, TN's average age will be 38.5 years. Based on this Tamil Nadu would be the state with more number old age people. This reflects an increase in the need for social protection. It has become necessary for Tamil Nadu to attain the necessary economy development and to invest in many sectors to fulfil the needs of old age people in the next 10 years. The financial commission should take note of this," CM Stalin said.

CM Stalin also focused on the challenges in allocating funds for urban development, saying that more funds are required for the same.

"Thirdly Tamil Nadu is the state with more number of urban population. It faces challenges in allocating funds for urban development with less land, wealth and water resource and increase in population. More funds should be recommended for urban development," he added.

This comes after CM Stalin welcomed the 16th Finance Commission Chairman and its members in Chennai. Along with the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other top officials were present in a private hotel during the welcoming. They are also likely to have a closed-door meeting in the Secretariat. (ANI)

