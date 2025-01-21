Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has dedicated developmental projects worth Rs 206.08 crore to people of Kullu district during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali.

"Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated the developmental projects worth Rs 206.08 crore to Kullu district during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali," as per an official release.

He inaugurated eight projects amounting to Rs 59.21 crore and laid the foundation stone for 13 projects valued at Rs 147.59 crore. These initiatives include restoration and reconstruction work following the damage caused by severe floods in the Beas River last year.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase III, the Chief Minister inaugurated road upgradation projects including the Manali-Burwa road at a cost of Rs 7.34 crore, the Chhaki to Hallan road worth Rs 7.70 crore, the Patlikuhal to Hallan-2 road worth Rs 9.24 crore, and the Fozal to Neri road for Rs 6.69 crore," the release read.

He also inaugurated a double-lane bridge at Solang Nala, built at a cost of Rs 3.71 crore and an inter-state bus station at Patlikuhal constructed with an outlay of Rs 7.69 crore. Apart from the first phase of the Manali bus parking yard and protection work worth Rs 14.30 crore, as well as the Primary Health Centre at Thatibeer in Banjar tehsil, constructed with an expenditure of Rs 2.53 crore was also inaugurated on the occasion.

"In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the construction of Naggar to Krishna Mandir via Thawa link road at Rs 6.96 crore under NABARD-RIDF, along with a road to address flood and landslide damage near Chharuru on the Kullu-Manali left bank, costing Rs 8.44 crore. To mitigate landslide on Kullu Manali left bank road, RCC retaining walls, wire crates, drains and crash barriers near Chachooga to cost Rs 8.02 crore, Construction of Bye-pass road from NH-03 to Club House Manali amounting to Rs 2.21 crore, Double Lane bridge at 15 Miles to cost Rs 12.08 crore, providing flood protection work of right bank of river Beas at 17 miles to cost Rs 8.66 crore, Flood protection work on the right bank of river Beas at Patlikuhal in GP Hallan to cost Rs 8.72 crore," the release read.

Similarly, flood protection work on the right bank of river Beas at Raison to cost Rs 8.73 crore, Flood protection work on right bank of river Beas at GP Dawara to cost Rs 8.97 crore, Flood protection work on right bank of river Beas at Kalath in GP Shaleen to cost Rs 8.34 crore, Flood protection work on right bank of river Beas at Aloo Ground in GP Shaleen to cost Rs 8.64 crore.

CM Sukhu also laid the foundation stone of the wellness centre at Manali to cost Rs 46.25 crore and the Conservation and Restoration of Naggar Castle cost Rs 11.57 crore. (ANI)

