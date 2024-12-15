Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 15 (PTI) Amid speculations raised by some across the political spectrum that 'MEC 7 physical exercise routine', popular in parts of North Kerala, has suspected links with banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India and Jama'at-e-Islami, Congress MP V K Sreekandan on Sunday voiced support for the programme.

“I believe MEC 7 should be expanded across the country,” Sreekandan said while inaugurating the Pattambi zone collective. Though there is criticism from certain quarters, this health club should be expanded, the Congress leader added.

He further said that, in his view, the health initiative transcends barriers of class, religion, or community. “I have personally experienced it, and it is inclusive and beneficial to all,” he said.

Sreekandan added that the exercise routine is time-efficient and essential for overall health, making it suitable for everyone.

Proponents of the open place collective programme called 'Multi Exercise Combination 7' claim to have combined various forms of exercises including Yoga in this routine.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) has softened its stand against the MEC 7 collectives while BJP has joined forces that criticise it.

CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan, who earlier raised strong criticism, said on Sunday that the party is not against the workout plan.

Speaking to reporters, Mohanan stated that his criticism was directed at the possibility of communal forces, such as the SDPI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and Sangh Parivar, infiltrating such public initiatives to propagate their communal ideologies.

He added that MEC 7 operates in an inclusive public space where people gather beyond barriers of religion, caste, or political affiliation, making it vulnerable to infiltration by these forces that are arguing for a religious nation and communalism.

"We have no issue with MEC 7 itself," Mohanan said.

"Our point is that these forces might infiltrate and hijack such collectives to spread their communal agenda, and their such attempts would weaken the secular content of our society.

"Hence the society should remain vigilant to prevent such attempts," he added.

When asked whether RSS-Sangh Parivar outfits were also involved, Mohanan affirmed that the RSS, like others, is also part of the issue, describing them as "two sides of the same coin."

He added that MEC 7, which is launched as a preventive measure against lifestyle diseases, should be encouraged.

Responding to the row, former minister and Indian National League (INL) leader Ahmed Devarkovil, a Left ally, stated that there is no need to turn the MEC 7 exercise into a controversial issue.

Devarkovil, who is also the MLA from Kozhikode South, added that religion and politics should remain separate from the initiative, noting that people from all religions and political backgrounds participate in the group. He clarified that CPI(M) leader P Mohanan merely urged vigilance against possible infiltration by communal forces.

"The exercise is conducted openly, not in secrecy, and MEC 7 has no hidden agenda," Devarkovil said. He also reiterated that the CPI(M) has not opposed the MEC 7 collective.

A political row had erupted in Kerala, bringing archrivals CPI(M) and BJP on the same platform, with some Muslim organisations also going up in arms against MEC 7, a physical exercise routine that claims to combine various disciplines including Yoga.

The controversy was triggered after CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary Mohanan alleged that Jama'at-e-Islami, with the support of the workers of the banned PFI, was organising physical exercise sessions in several areas.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the party's area conference in Taliparamba, Kannur, last month, he had claimed this collective operates through WhatsApp groups in which admins are PFI leaders and called for a detailed investigation into the matter.

The allegation was later taken up by the Sunni group of Islam led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar.

The BJP had also joined the row along with the Left party and Sunni factions by alleging that the workout programme was 'mysterious.'

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged there are sufficient reasons to believe that the PFI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and National Development Front (NDF) are behind the programme.

"Hence, the state should remain vigilant," he warned.

Those behind MEC 7 dismissed any charges against the initiative, saying its members come from different religious and political backgrounds. PTI ARM

