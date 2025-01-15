Sultanpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday recorded the statement of a petitioner who has sought registration of a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar made in Parliament during the Winter Session.

The complainant, Ramkhelavan from Bankepur Saraiya, alleged that Shah's statement was "deeply offensive" and has "hurt the sentiments of millions".

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma scheduled the next hearing on January 23 after recording the statement of the petitioner.

Ramkhelavan informed the court that on December 24, 2024, he approached the Superintendent of Police along with members of the Bahujan Samaj Party, requesting for registration of a case against the home minister, according to the petitioner's lawyer Jaiprakash.

The complainant said he had also sent a written request for action through a registered mail but when no action was taken by the police, he sought justice through the court, the lawyer said.

Jaiprakash said that they have submitted paper cuttings, the video of Amit Shah's statement in a pen drive and the caste certificate of the petitioner in the court.

It is up to the court to decide under what sections the FIR should be filed, the lawyer said.

