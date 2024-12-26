New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the sixth edition of the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on December 27, 2024.

The event, organised by the Kendriya Sainik Board under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, will focus on raising awareness and mobilising CSR support for the rehabilitation, resettlement, and welfare of veterans, widows, and their dependents.

At the event, Rajnath Singh will also felicitate key contributors to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, recognising their commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation.

Other dignitaries attending the conclave will include Minister of State for Defence Sanjey Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Secretary ESW Dr Niten Chandra, members of the CSR sector, veterans, and defence service personnel, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow.

Addressing the public, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's governance was appreciated by people around the world.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's governance was appreciated all over the world. His good governance has brought the country to where it is today, and he showed how we can achieve good governance. The government of America has also said that if one wants to see good governance, they should come to India. Whether it was Atal's government or Narendra Modi's, we have achieved good governance today," Singh said while addressing the media.

Further, he stated that governance could only be considered good when it fulfils the body, mind, wealth, and soul.

"Governance can only be called good when it fulfils the body, mind, wealth, and soul. The Uttar Pradesh government has proven good governance. In the last eight years, India has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty - this is good governance. Our Prime Minister has fulfilled all his duties. Good education, employment, and many other schemes have been introduced for the people," the Defence Minister said. (ANI)

