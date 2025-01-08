New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): With an eye on the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Congress on Wednesday announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', promising to provide Rs 25 lakh health cover per family.

The announcement was made at a press conference by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.

Gehlot termed the scheme a "game changer" in Delhi

"...We have given a lot of coverage to the health... 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' of the Delhi government will be similar to 'Chiranjeevi Yojana' of the Rajasthan government...I am happy that I got the opportunity to launch this scheme here," the senior congress leader told reporters later.

"...The health insurance scheme of Rajasthan has been very successful and in Delhi we will do the same. It provides benefit to all whereas Ayushman Bharat has its limitations...," he told reporters.

He also expressed optimism about the state polls, "...The situation in Delhi has changed now. Congress is doing a better campaign and this time, the results will be different."

Later Delhi Congress unit reposted a tweet by Vaibhav Walia, Secretary Communications, Indian National Congress," Congress launched the second guarantee for Delhi elections today. Every Delhiite will get free medical insurance cover of Rs 25 lakhs when Congress comes to power."

"In recent elections across the country, the Congress has started a new model of governance which caters to the welfare of each and every citizen with a special focus on the underprivileged sections.," it added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai claimed that the former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit had served the people of the National Capital, unlike her successor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking on the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Rai told ANI on Wednesday, "You have seen that in Delhi, Congress has always remained strong. Sheila Dikshit did so much work in Delhi, while Kejriwal did not do anything. This time we will see a change in Delhi which will be in favour of Congress..."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

