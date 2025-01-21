New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against his rival, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, for "violating" the Model Code of Conduct by distributing chairs to RWAs in the East Kidwai Nagar area of the New Delhi constituency.

The complaint filed by Sandeep Singh, the election agent of Verma, alleged that the ruling party had "unlawfully distributed chairs" to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

Parvesh Verma's office has called this act a "blatant disregard for the law and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)."

"Using party workers to bribe voters with material goods is a direct violation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Corruption Act, and the MCC. This is yet another example of how the AAP leadership resorts to unethical practices to influence voters," read the complaint released by the BJP leader's office.

"Complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP-candidate (AC-40) and his party workers for unlawfully adopting corrupt practice and bribing to influence the voters and further direct to register an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), RP (Representation of People) Act and other laws of land for their open violation of MCC too," it read

The complainant has also submitted video footage allegedly of the act.

"The AAP worker who was carrying a large number of chairs in a trolley has also admitted that he was sent by Arvind Kejriwal to distribute them. The enclosed video footage is the clear cut evidence of the cognizable offence committed by Arvind Kejriwal," it added.

Parvesh Verma has requested that an FIR be registered against the AAP leader and the workers involved and a thorough investigation be done into the alleged offence.

"We urge the authorities to take strict and immediate action by registering an FIR against Kejriwal and his accomplices. Such corrupt practices must not be tolerated in a democracy," the complaint read.

The Delhi polls are just two weeks away, scheduled to happen in just a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will be on February 8. (ANI)

