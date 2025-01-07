New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday sent a 'chadar' that would be offered on her behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"Welcomed the members of Delhi State Urs Committee and presented Chadar on the occasion of 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. I pray to God that there should always be peace, tranquillity and harmony in our country," CM Atishi posted on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover's Help in Bareilly.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also sent a 'chadar' that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"On the occasion of the 813th annual Urs, presented a chaadar to the dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer Sharif. Prayed for peace and progress in the country," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sets Example by Not Using Taxpayer Money for Personal Festivities, RTI Discloses.

Earlier on January 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the chadar to Ajmer Sharif.

The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui.

PM Modi has been sending a 'chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival, offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)