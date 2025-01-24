New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a petition requesting that the permanent election symbol of a sewing machine be exclusively assigned to the Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party, barring its allocation to any other individual or political party.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Friday declined to entertain the appeal.

After hearing the arguments, the counsel for the appellant requested to withdraw the appeal, and the LPA was dismissed as withdrawn, said the Court.

The petitioner, S. R. Sharan, National President of the Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party, stated that his party has been allotted the election symbol "Sewing Machine" twice in the past.

He has contested elections at both the national level (M.P. Election) and in various state elections, including the Delhi NCT and other states, over the past 20 years.

Plea stated that, despite receiving the "Sewing Machine" symbol, the petitioner faced challenges in securing its permanent allocation. As a result, he approached the respondents seeking permanent allotment of the symbol but has yet to receive a satisfactory response. On November 12, 2024, the petitioner submitted an application requesting the permanent allotment of the "Sewing Machine" symbol.

The petitioner also mentioned that he has numerous candidates for the upcoming 2024-2025 elections in Delhi and other states, who are honest, sincere, and hold good standing in society. However, he alleged that the respondents have acted with mala fide intentions, intending to allot the "Sewing Machine" symbol to other political parties or candidates, despite the fact that it is associated with his party. He claimed that the respondents are intentionally changing or reallocating the symbol to others. (ANI)

