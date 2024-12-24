New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Two Delhi High Court judges, Justices Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja, on Tuesday took oath as permanent judges of the high court.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office to Justices Kaur and Dudeja who had until now worked in the capacity of HC's additional judges.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the judges' lounge in the presence of other high court judges and lawyers.

The two judges, who were elevated from judicial services, were appointed as additional judges on October 20, 2023.

In a meeting held on December 12, the Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for appointment of Justices Kaur and Dudeja as permanent judges.

On December 23, the appointment was cleared by the President.

The current high court strength stands at 35 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges, including 15 additional judges.

