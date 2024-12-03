New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday handed out offer letters to 1,669 newly recruited Home Guards, which included former Civil Defence Volunteers who had served as bus marshals before their removal in October last year.

Addressing the recruits, Saxena expressed joy and commended their efforts in clearing a rigorous selection process and revealed that out of the total recruitments, 181 are women, highlighting increased gender representation in the workforce.

"It was heartening to see 1,669 fresh recruitments happen out of the total 10,000 positions advertised. The remaining posts are pending due to court cases and will be filled as soon as possible," Saxena said.

The LG highlighted that the selection process was highly competitive, with over one lakh applicants vying for the advertised posts. He assured that the selected candidates would excel in their duties, comparable to the discipline and effectiveness of police personnel.

In a post on X, Saxena wrote, "Privileged to have distributed offer letters to the newly recruited Home Guards... Of the recruits offered letters today, 181 are women, and 19 per cent are erstwhile CDVs. My best wishes to the new recruits and their families."

The event was also attended by Delhi BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogender Chandolia.

Saxena also underscored the importance of Home Guards in the city's security and administrative systems, stating that discussions were underway to increase their quota and promising the rest of the vacancies would be filled soon.

The AAP and the BJP have been trading barbs over the issue of the reinstatement of the former bus marshals, and the CDVs too have been demanding permanent employment, staging protests over their termination.

Last year, Saxena approved a proposal to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers deployed as bus marshals. He also directed the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider appointing such volunteers in over 10,000 posts of home guards sanctioned by him.

