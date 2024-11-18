New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday, raising concerns over the illegal settlements of Rohingya in the national capital. The BJP leader further accused the AAP government of enabling these settlements, noting that their encroachments on public spaces and also issuing them with voter IDs was a direct attack on India's democracy and national security.

"Your (Delhi CM Atishi) government's role in facilitating the illegal settlement of Rohingya migrants in Delhi has raised serious concerns among the citizens of this city and across the nation. It appears that the Aam Aadmi Party is actively aiding and abetting a process that undermines our Constitution, compromises national security, and endangers the integrity of our democracy," Gupta wrote in his letter.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Reports of Rohingya migrants encroaching on public roads, sidewalks, and parks under the watch of your administration paint a disturbing picture. Even more alarming. are revelations that efforts are underway to issue voter IDs to these illegal immigrants based on fake documents and adopting manipulative processes. This brazen attempt to legitimise their presence and provide them with democratic rights reserved for Indian citizens is nothing short of a betrayal of the nation," the letter further read.

He further questioned the AAP government's silence on the issue, enquiring if there was a "calculated political move to appease a specific vote bank at the expense of national security."

Also Read | Who Is Ramkumar Chaurasia, the First WhatsApp Pramukh Appointed by BJP in Madhya Pradesh? What Are His Responsibilities?.

https://x.com/Gupta_vijender/status/1858451197906080130

Gupta also called for an immediate halt of these activities, warning them to escalate the matter by taking to legal, administrative, or public platforms if the government fails to "act decisively" on this issue.

"The AAP government must immediately halt these activities, take strict action against illegal encroachments by Rohingya migrants, and ensure that no unauthorised person is issued identity documents. If your government fails to act decisively, we will be compelled to escalate this issue through legal, administrative, and public platforms to protect the interests of Delhi and the nation," he said in his letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)