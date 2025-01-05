New Delhi, January 5: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of new metro and rapid rail lines, saying that under AAP's government, the Delhi Metro has expanded by 200 km. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Congratulations to all the people of Delhi on the launch of the new Metro line and the laying of the foundation stone of another line. After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Delhi Metro has expanded rapidly. So far, 200 km has been expanded and work is in progress on 250 km."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also welcomed the development saying that through the joint venture of Delhi Metro, Central Government and Delhi Government, the national capital is now emerging as a great model of public transport in front of the entire country and the world. Delhi Gets Its First Namo Bharat Corridor: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 13-km Stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, Takes Ride With School Children (Watch Video).

"Congratulations to the people of Delhi. Today is the inauguration of the first phase of Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar of the Rapid Rail connecting Delhi to NCR. Also, the new metro line from Krishna Park to Janakpuri West is being inaugurated and the foundation stone of the metro line from Rithala to Kundli is being laid. I am happy that through the joint venture of RRTS and Delhi Metro of the Central Government and the Delhi Government, Delhi is now emerging as a great model of public transport in front of the entire country and the world," Atishi said on X. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor: Key Facts You Need To Know About Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Stretch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13 km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around Rs 4,600 crore. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

