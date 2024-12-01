New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested 10 people in connection with a Rs 90 lakh robbery reported from Karol Bagh. The police have also seized two vehicles which were used in the commission of the incident.

"10 persons have been arrested and over 50 lakh rupees have been recovered. We have also seized 2 vehicles used in the commission of the crime - a motorcycle and a car," the Delhi police said.

The robbery was reported at Karol Bagh Police Station on Saturday. It was reported that two employees of a firm were transporting cash from one office to another, carrying Rs 90 lakhs in cash in two bags. When they reached their destination, three individuals robbed them and fled away on a motorcycle. After registering a First Information Report (FIR), multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused.

Within hours of the incident, the police teams unravelled the conspiracy and 10 persons have been detained. It was revealed that one of the employees had passed on information regarding the cash movement to his associates, the police said.

The cash transfer was a daily routine that occurred at the same fixed time every day. The employee shared this information with his friends and hatched the plan for robbery. They further roped in more individuals to help execute the plan. They divided into three groups - one to carry out the robbery and two to keep watch. The detained persons include the employees who leaked the information as well as the persons who executed the robbery and others who aided them in surveillance.

Further interrogation and raids are ongoing in the case, the police said. (ANI)

