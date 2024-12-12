New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two minors in connection with the murder of a person in Maujpur in the national capital.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was found injured near Puja Modal School in Ghonda, Maujpur, Delhi, on December 11, 2024, according to the police.

Also Read | Dausa: Days Long Rescue Operation Ends; Child Dies After Being Trapped in 150-Feet Deep Borewell in Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, and upon arrival, the victim was found to have been taken to the hospital by a PCR van, where he was declared brought dead. The police registered a case under section 103(1) BNS and launched an investigation.

During course of investigation a police team led by Inspector. Surender Kumar, SHO/PS Jafarabad was constituted under the supervision of ACP-Bhajanpura. The team mounted technical surveillance and scanned and analysed CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the vicinity.The team also gathered intelligence from the locally deployed sources.

Also Read | Public Sector Banks Treated As ATMs Under Congress-Led UPA Rule, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the basis of collected information the team managed to identified two suspected persons. The team conducted multiple raids and nabbed two Children in conflict with the law (CCLs) involved in the commission of crime.

On examination, they admitted for their involvements in the crime. The police recovered Rs. 200 in cash, a knife, and a stolen two-wheeler used in the commission of the crime, said the police. The police are still working to identify the victim. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)