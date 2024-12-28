Delhi Police detained SFI members outside Bihar Bhavan protesting against lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday detained members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were protesting outside Bihar Bhawan against the lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna

The protesters were raising slogans and carrying posters.

Protesting students in Patna are demanding cancellation of Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

Reports said police resorted to "lathi charge" on Wednesday against the protesting aspirants marching towards the BPSC office in Patna.

The protestors are demanding a re-examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Patna Sadar, Gaurav Kumar, said earlier that a board comprising five representatives would submit a memorandum to the BPSC secretary on behalf of the protesters.

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore gave an "ultimatum" to the Bihar government on Thursday, demanding that the issue of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants be resolved within three days or he will lead the protests. (ANI)

