New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday held an inter-state coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation among various law enforcement agencies and address security concerns ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and assembly polls here, officials said.

The meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-Led NCP-SP Not To Join Ajit Pawar Faction or MahaYuti Government.

The officers exchanged inputs and intelligence related to various matters and it was resolved to strengthen the anti-terror measures, including border checking, verifications of suspicious elements etc., police said.

Arora exhorted all concerned to extensively utilise human/technical intelligence for keeping watch on suspicious elements and anticipate in advance any subversive activities to thwart any evil designs.

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

Advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements/vehicles was also stressed upon. Inter-state gangs operating in the NCR and instances of supply of illegal firearms, illicit liquor, cash and narcotics etc. were also discussed at length.

Coordination for traffic regulation during the Republic Day celebrations was formulated, said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

Strict and effective implementation of the Election Commission of India's guidelines and zero tolerance to violation during the Delhi Assembly elections was emphasised. Increased policing effort at the state borders was planned, he said.

The Republic Day will be celebrated on January 26, while voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)