New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Delhi Government Directorate of Education issued an order on Thursday announcing the resumption of normal physical classes in schools across the Delhi NCR region after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed to revoke GRAP-IV and GRAP-III in the region.

In line with the CAQM's directive to revoke GRAP-IV and GRAP-III, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education issued an order to resume all classes in all schools to be held in physical mode with immediate effect.

"All the Government, Govt.-Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the circulars or related orders issued are revoked. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," the order reads.

On Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stages IV and III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the region. However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CAQM stated: "The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in its hearing today, based on the air quality data placed before it, observed and permitted CAQM to revoke Stage IV but not to go below Stage II of GRAP for the present."

"The subcommittee has decided to revoke Stage IV and Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect. GRAP Stages II and I, however, remain in force across the region," the post further read.

This decision follows the Supreme Court's observation that the Air Quality Index (AQI) had improved, allowing a relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions to Stage II.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih permitted the authorities to downgrade from Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to Stage II and suggested incorporating certain measures from Stage III.

The bench clarified that GRAP III should be implemented if the AQI surpasses 350, and GRAP IV must be imposed if it exceeds 400.

The Supreme Court's order came after noting the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who highlighted that the average AQI levels have remained below the 300 mark since November 30.

"... It is true that at some stage the court will have to leave it to the Commission to decide on GRAP applicability. Considering the data presented to us, we do not think it is appropriate at this stage to allow the Commission to go below Stage II," the bench stated in its order.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, serving as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, suggested that the court could permit exiting GRAP IV restrictions.

The apex court also recorded that Rs 2,000 had been paid to 90,693 workers, with the remaining payments to be processed immediately. (ANI)

