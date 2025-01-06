New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Two advocates and a judicial officer were on Monday appointed as judges -- two in the Delhi High Court and one in the Uttarakhand High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointments on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: IIM-B Student Dies After Falling off Second Floor of Hostel, Sparks Debate on Caste Discrimination.

While advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar were appointed as judges of the Delhi HC, Ashish Naithani, a judicial officer, was appointed as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The names of Digpaul and Shankar were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in August last year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Letter From President Joe Biden, Affirms Commitment To Solidify India-US Partnership.

The SC Collegium had also recommended the name of another advocate Shwetasree Majumder for judgeship of the Delhi HC. The recommendation is still pending with the government.

In December 2024, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Naithani's name for appointment as a judge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)