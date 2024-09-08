Water drained out from the Ana Sagar Lake due to heavy rains (Photo/ANI)

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 8 (ANI): Due to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, the District Collector issued a notice announcing a holiday for all the schools on Monday here, keeping in mind the safety of the teachers and the students.

Due to severe waterlogging several areas in the city including Patel Ground, Kamala Nehru Hospital and other areas of Ajmer, residents have been facing issues.

Excessive water was also drained out from the Ana Sagar Lake.

Ajmer District Collector Lok Bandhu said that teams have been working on improving the water situations in the waterlogged areas and further added that alert has been issued on more rain in the district in the coming days.

"Our teams have been working on improving the situations in the water logged areas of Ajmer and we have successfully improved the situations in the last couple of days. The medicine team has been deployed to distribute medicines door to door to the affected people," Ajmr District Collector said.

Further, he added that with alerts issued in the coming days for more rain in the district, people are advised to not go out and in case of any emergency, contact the control rooms.

Bandhu said "The situations have improved than yesterday. I appeal to all the people to not go out to the waterlogged areas considering the weather conditions. Incase if any emergency, the people can contact the control room for help."

Visuals from this morning showed submerged vehicles in the water in the low-lying areas of the city.

Commuters faced difficulties as vehicles were submerged and key routes were impacted by the flooding from the rainwater.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Jaipur has also issued a yellow alert for Ajmer till September 10, while it has also issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in Dausa, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur and Pratapgarh districts.

The weather forecast for western Rajasthan is normal with no warnings. (ANI)

