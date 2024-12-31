Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): In preparation for the grand Mahakumbh 2025, North Central Railway has introduced special arrangements to ensure the convenience of pilgrims arriving in Prayagraj.

Taking a digital leap, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has launched an innovative initiative to simplify the ticketing process through modern technology.

During the Mahakumbh, dedicated railway personnel from the Commercial Department will be deployed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations. These personnel will be easily identifiable by their green jackets, which will feature a QR code printed on the back.

Pilgrims can simply scan this QR code using their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app. This app allows travellers to book unreserved tickets without standing in long queues.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to reduce crowding at railway stations, enabling pilgrims to purchase tickets seamlessly. With digital payment options integrated into the process, it promises to save time and deliver a hassle-free experience for the millions of devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh.

Railway staff wearing green jackets will be stationed not just at railway platforms but also at other important locations to assist pilgrims with ticket bookings and provide necessary guidance. Scanning the QR code will lead passengers directly to the UTS app, where they can explore additional features and services alongside ticket bookings.

This move by North Central Railway aligns with the vision of Digital India, offering technological convenience to pilgrims and enhancing their experience at the world's largest spiritual gathering. The innovative ticketing system is expected to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only divine and grand but also digitally empowered, ensuring comfort and efficiency for all attendees. (ANI)

