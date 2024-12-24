Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks concerning BR Ambedkar.

"Why are you calling Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar"?, Elangovan said, referring to Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha during the debate on 150 years of the Constitution.

He alleged that Ambedkar stood against the policies of RSS and BJP.

"How can the people of India forget BR Ambedkar? He was against the policies followed by RSS and BJP. Union HM Amit Shah insulted BR Ambedkar...He (BR Ambedkar) is compared to Karl Marx...He (BR Ambedkar) fought for the self-respect of the people of the country...," Elangovan told ANI.

Opposition parties have accused Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar. BJP has denied the allegations and hit back at Congress and other opposition parties.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the entire country has been witnessing outrage against the remarks made by Amit Shah.

"There is outrage in the whole country against the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The country has understood the real intentions of the BJP and their thinking is against the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar. Union Home Minister should apologize for insulting Dr BR Ambedkar. There has been a demand in the entire country that Amit Shah must resign on moral grounds," Pilot alleged. (ANI)

