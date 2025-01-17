New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi University has approved revised guidelines for accepting donations, allowing both national and international corporations and philanthropists to have capital assets named or re-named after them, as well as institute scholarships and awards in exchange for donations.

The approval was granted by the Executive Council (EC) of DU, the highest decision-making body, during a meeting held on Friday.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details.

Under the new guidelines, donors may contribute towards the construction of a new building or part of an existing structure, such as a hostel, laboratory, teaching block, library or auditorium.

Such donations will be acknowledged by placing a Commemorative Plaque (made of stone, size to be determined by the University), featuring a citation and the donor's logo (if applicable).

Also Read | 'Privatising Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Arise As Centre Approved Revival Package of INR 11,440 Crore', Says Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

However, the plaque will remain on the building or structure for a limited period, based on the donation amount -- donations of Rs 5 crore and above for a period not exceeding 33 years, donations between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore for a period not exceeding 20 years and donations between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore for a period up to 10 years.

The earlier guidelines, which were rejected by the EC last year after it drew criticism, proposed naming the entire structure after the donor. In the revised guidelines, the university has opted for Commemorative Plaques with limited time periods.

A section of the teaching staff has raised objections to the guidelines. "We object to allowing corporations and philanthropists to name and re-name assets. If they donate, they will dictate how it should be used and will have a larger say in university matters," said Aman Kumar, an EC member.

Similarly, the establishment of scholarships at DU will now be permitted by government entities, trusts, corporate houses, PSUs, NGOs, and other national and international organisations, as well as on an individual basis.

The minimum amount required to establish a scholarship will be Rs 5 lakh for a period of 10 years and Rs 10 lakh for a period of 20 years.

A 2 per cent contribution of the total scholarship amount will be transferred to the DU Endowment Fund at the time of establishment. A committee formed by the Vice Chancellor will approve the establishment of scholarships.

The establishment of awards will also be allowed under similar conditions. The minimum amount required to set up any award will be Rs 5 lakh for 10 years and Rs 10 lakh for 20 years. No award may be established for a period exceeding 20 years.

Additionally, DU has set up a new committee to address issues related to the alleged non-compliance of university rules by St. Stephen's College administration.

The EC authorised Professor Anil Kumar Aneja, Head of the Department of English and DU's representative in St. Stephen's College Governing Body, to facilitate communication between Delhi University and St. Stephen's College to resolve the issue.

Following suggestions from EC members, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh also included two EC representatives, Aman Kumar and Raj Pal, along with Prof. Aneja, in the committee.

During the meeting, the EC also decided to send a condolence letter on behalf of DU to the family of former Prime Minister and DU's former teacher Dr Manmohan Singh following his passing.

It was also confirmed that UGC NET scores from June 2024 and December 2024 will be considered for PhD admissions in the second phase of the 2024-25 academic session.

Preference will be given to candidates who have qualified NET plus JRF. Furthermore, the EC decided to increase the number of PhD seats by 20-25% compared to the previous round of admissions.

In line with undergraduate admissions, the reservation of additional seats for single girl child students in postgraduate programs at DU was also approved. One seat in each PG programme will be reserved under this additional quota.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)