Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ahmedabad Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against Qazi Abdul Wadood, Razi Haider and their associates before the Special Court (PMLA), Ahmedabad, on Thursday in an ongoing investigation relating to the seizure of 200 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1039.72 crore (approx.) by ATS, Gujarat, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, said a press release.

The court has taken cognisance of the PC on 16.01.2025. ED initiated an investigation against Razi Haider Zaidi and others based on an FIR registered by ATS, Gujarat, against Ahmed Ali S/o Noor Mohammad and others for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Further, ATS, Gujarat, filed two chargesheets in the said FIR arraigning Razi Haider Zaidi and others as accused for their involvement in drug trafficking, added the release.

ED investigation revealed that Razi Haider Zaidi and Qazi Abdul Wadood have been allegedly involved in drug trafficking since the year 2020. ED investigation further revealed that the proceeds of crime generated out of the said drug trafficking were syphoned off to Qazi Abdul Wadood, who is residing in Dubai, through banking channels as well as through hawala channels by Razi Haider Zaidi.

Further investigation is in progress. More details are awaited. (ANI)

