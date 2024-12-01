New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned businessman Raj Kundra to join investigaton on Monday in a money laundering case linked to pornography against him, sources said on Sunday.

As per agency sources, Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigators at its zonal office in Mumbai at 11 am as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation.

The case is linked to allegations of financial misconduct and laundering of funds generated from the production and distribution of adult content, a controversy that landed Kundra in legal trouble in 2021. The ED suspects that illicit proceeds from the alleged racket may have been funneled through multiple channels, prompting the current operation to gather evidence.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of adult content through digital platforms. The case sparked significant attention. Kundra, however, has denied all charges, maintaining that his business activities were lawful.

The ED investigation is reportedly focused on alleged financial irregularities and potential proceeds of crime arising from the pornography racket. The agency suspects that funds generated from the illegal operations may have been laundered through various channels.

Kundra's questioning is expected to shed light on the financial transactions linked to the case as the investigation intensifies.

ED's move comes two days after the agency on November 29 conducted search operations at 15 locations, including the residence of Kundra. The searches were conducted in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The searches were conducted simultaneously at various premises associated with individuals and entities connected to the case. This marked a significant step in the agency's efforts to trace the money trail and uncover potential violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)

