Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Sunday night elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Optus Stadium.

Three more resolutions, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the Mahayuti alliance, were also passed.

The Mahayuti of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP clinched a stellar victory, winning 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls, leaving opposition MVA with a tally of 46 seats.

Also Read | Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: 20 Detained, Internet Suspended After Violence During Mosque Survey in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)