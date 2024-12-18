New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Ram Nagpal (80) and his wife Sela Nagpal (78), he said.

Also Read | 'Mukadma, Mulzim, Ilzam, Ittila, Chashmdeed': BJP Government in Rajasthan To Replace Urdu Terms in Policing With Hindi Words.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 6.02 am from Safdarjung Enclave. The fire was on the third floor of a house. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

"The fire was in domestic articles and two casualties were found," he added.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Gets 7 Days Interim Bail in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case To Attend Cousin's Wedding.

Garg said that the matter was immediately informed to the police and the couple was transferred to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)