New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Government of India on Thursday accepted the long-standing demand of industry to remove dual compliance of Environmental Clearance (EC) and Consent to Establish (CTE) for setting up of new industries.

Now, non-polluting white category industries will not be required to take CTE or Consent to Operate (CTO) at all. The industries that have taken EC will not be required to take CTE.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, this will not only reduce compliance burden but also prevent duplication of approvals. Notifications to this effect have been issued by MoEFCC under the Air Act and Water Act.

The notification effectively integrates these two approvals and a Standard of Procedure has also been issued in this regard to take into account the issues considered during the CTE process, in the EC itself.

State Pollution Control Boards will be consulted during the EC process.

Further, the CTE fee shall be required to be paid by the industry, so that there is no loss of revenue to the States. (ANI)

