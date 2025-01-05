Panaji, Jan 5 (PTI) Police arrested a Haryana resident for allegedly posing as a senior Goa government officer and availing of facilities of Rs 2 lakh at a resort including food and drinks, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a resort located in Mandrem area.

Also Read | Leopard Enters Sardar Patel Zoological Park Near Statue of Unity, Kills Blackbuck; 7 More Die of Shock.

The accused Mirnank Singh told the resort management that he was a high-ranking officer with the Goa government and asked them to provide him with a luxurious room, an official said.

During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of Rs 2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages, and other facilities availed of by Singh.

Also Read | Security Lapse in Odisha: Drone Accidentally Crashes Close to CM Mohan Charan Majhi During Jharsuguda Visit (Watch Video).

The accused was exposed after the resort management suspected something was amiss and contacted the police. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to impersonation and arrested on Saturday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)