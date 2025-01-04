New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Family members and friends of former prime minister Manmohan Singh remembered him and paid tributes to his legacy at a small function at the India Habitat Centre here on Saturday.

The private function was organised by his family and friends. Dr Singh's three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- shared memories of their father.

Gursharan Kaur, the wife of the former prime minister, was also at the remembrance event.

Sources said some former diplomats and civil servants also spoke about Singh, with former deputy chairman of the now-scrapped Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia sharing his experiences of working the former prime minister.

The three sons-in-law and other relatives of the late prime minister were also present.

