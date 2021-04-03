Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Farmers on Saturday held a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak district.

After they came to know about the CM's visit, farmers including women gathered outside a private university where Khattar's chopper was to land.

Khattar was to attend a condolence meet in memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma's father.

Heavy police security arrangements were made outside the university with barricades put up to stop protesters, said officials.

Protesting farmers were shouting slogans 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad'.

Farmers were adamant on heading towards the university and they tried to force their way through police barricades.

When some farmers tried to force their way, they were lathi-charged by police.

Some stones were also pelted at the police personnel.

One of the police personnel was injured in the incident, said a police official.

An elderly farmer was also injured in the melee, said protesting farmers.

Khattar's chopper landed at an alternate helipad at the police lines, Rohtak, the official further said.

Farmers have been opposing leaders of the BJP and its alliance partner JJP in the wake of the Centre's three farm laws.

Farmers had on Thursday, held a protest against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala outside Hisar airport.

