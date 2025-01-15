New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought from the Punjab government complete comparative medical reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to obtain an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the Punjab government Chief Secretary to submit Dallewal's test reports during the course of the day to the top court's Registrar.

The Registrar then to communicate the reports to the AIIMS director for an opinion on Dallewal's test reports from the medical board, said the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Punjab government, told the bench that there is now a medical facility just 10 meters near the protest site and that Dallewal's parameters are "improving".

To this, Justice Kant asked how a person, who had been on fast for nearly 50 days had his health parameters improving.

Sibal further clarified that Dallewal's parameter is not improving rather it is stable.

The apex court now posted the case for hearing on January 22.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast-unto-death.

Meanwhile, the apex court also heard a fresh petition filed by advocate Guninder Kaur Gill which stated that on December 9, 2021, farmers had suspended their year-long agitation with the assurance of the Central government that their demands would be met.

The petition sought direction to the Centre to comply with its proposal of December 9, 2021.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for Union government, to take instruction from the Centre on the plea and posted the matter for hearing on January 29. (ANI)

