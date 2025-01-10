Moradabad (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Former MP and film actress Jaya Prada has said that she is fighting a court case to teach a lesson to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his "disciples" to respect women.

She also said that while times have changed, it is still not easy for women to get justice.

The veteran actor made the remarks in Moradabad where she was on Thursday for a court hearing.

She was called for her statement in a case against former MP and SP leader S T Hasan at an MP-MLA court.

Speaking to reporters after the court recalled the warrant issued against her for non-appearance, Jaya Prada said, "One has to struggle and wait, but I am not going to give up. I will teach Azam Khan and his disciples, who made indecent comments about me, how to respect women."

Speaking to the media at her advocate's residence, Jaya Prada launched a strong verbal attack on former SP MP from Moradabad, ST Hasan, and Azam Khan.

"Even though the times have changed, women still have to fight for respect. I want to fight this battle because it is for the welfare of women," she said.

She also mentioned an incident where Hasan allegedly called her a "raqasa" (dancer) at a function in Moradabad.

"Educated people, like those who make such comments to please Azam Khan, need to learn a lesson. I am fighting to teach such individuals the importance of respecting women," she said.

Regarding the emergence of temples in Sambhal and other districts, the actress emphasised the need to protect and preserve them.

"Wherever temples have appeared, they should be protected. The work being carried out by Modi ji and Yogi ji is strengthening Sanatan Dharma," she said.

