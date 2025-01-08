Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, officials said.
The incident took place in the Kusumba area on Wednesday morning.
Also Read | One Nation, One Election: Joint Parliamentary Committee To Hold First Meeting Today.
Fire tenders have been deployed to bring the flames under control.
A video showed smoke billowing out from the building.
Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Be on 2-Day Visit to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha From Today.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)