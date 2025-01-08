Smoke coming out of a building after broke out at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, officials said.

The incident took place in the Kusumba area on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election: Joint Parliamentary Committee To Hold First Meeting Today.

Fire tenders have been deployed to bring the flames under control.

A video showed smoke billowing out from the building.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Be on 2-Day Visit to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha From Today.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)