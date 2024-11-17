New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in Nangia Park area near Shakti Nagar in north Delhi on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Assistant Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Service, CL Meena said that no casaulity has been reported in the incident.

"At 2:47 pm, we received a call that a fire broke out at a house in Nangia Park area in Shakti Nagar...No casualty has been reported. However, the fire spread in the whole building. 10-12 fire tenders were involved in dousing off the fire. Now, the fire has been doused off," he said. (ANI)

