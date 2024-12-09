Meerut (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested five persons from Partapur, a town near Meerut, for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity, officials said.

The accused allegedly lured people by offering them money to convert to Christianity in the Shankar Nagar area, police said.

Also Read | 'Reservation Can't Be on Basis of Religion', Says Supreme Court in West Bengal OBC Case.

The accused -- Vinit (35), Jauni (37), Geeta (50), Payal (32) and Sangeeta (37) -- have been booked under Section 3/5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, said.

The accused lured Hindus with money, claiming to cure all their diseases if they accepted Christianity, thus putting psychological pressure on them, the ASP said.

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Youth Sets Minor Girl on Fire After She Refuses His Sexual Advances in Andhra Pradesh, Arrested.

Alleging that the accused were converting innocent people of the area by offering money, Sachin Sirohi, a local right wing leader, said this practice needed to be stopped.

Stating that no one can prevent the followers of Sanatan Dharma from following their religion, Sirohi claimed similar incidents were reported from Meerut earlier as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)