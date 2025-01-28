Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 28 (ANI): Fog enveloped several parts of Odisha on Tuesday morning, leading to low visibility in several areas of the state.

A blanket of dense fog enveloped the capital city, Bhubaneswar resulting in low visibility in areas like Jaydev Vihar and Acharya Vihar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is likely to prevail across the districts of Odisha. However, shallow to moderate fog is expected during the early morning hours in districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhargarh.

Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhargarh.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C and 19°C, respectively. No significant change in minimum temperatures is anticipated over the next three days, with a gradual rise of 2-3°C in the subsequent two days.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.2°C was recorded in Bolangir, while the lowest minimum temperature of 8.0°C was observed in Jharsuguda and Rourkela on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a dip in the temperature along with chilly winds on Tuesday morning as compared to the past few days.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 6.6 degrees Celsius with a thin layer of fog covering parts of Delhi this morning. Yesterday, the minimum temperature was 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in the national capital for February 1.

The Met Department has also predicted foggy conditions for the four days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7-11 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the national capital recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today. (ANI)

