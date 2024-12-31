New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): In 2024, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), often referred to as the 'Green Court,' took significant strides in addressing the pressing environmental issues of India. With over 4,000 cases currently under adjudication, the tribunal has increasingly leveraged technology and scientific approaches to manage environmental concerns across the country. Suo moto cognisance of various environmental matters, alongside public grievances and media reports, led to timely interventions and resolutions, creating a pathway for progressive environmental governance. The tribunal also embraced digital tools, including an app for daily cause lists and case updates, enabling smoother proceedings and greater transparency.

One of the most pressing concerns that the NGT has been addressing is the management of solid waste across India. The tribunal undertook a nationwide review of waste management practices, holding state and union territory authorities accountable. Chief Secretaries were instructed to submit compliance reports, and deficiencies in waste processing were flagged, such as gaps in waste generation and processing, as well as issues related to compost quality and the management of landfill sites. The tribunal also focused on remediation of legacy waste and recovery of land used for landfills, directing states to step up their efforts in creating sustainable waste management systems.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Dr Manmohan Singh to Ratan Tata and Maggie Smith, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

The tribunal's significant interventions involved addressing the discharge of untreated sewage into rivers, lakes, and ponds. The NGT observed that untreated sewage was the primary reason for rivers becoming unfit for bathing. Violations of Supreme Court orders from the Paryaavaran Suraksha case were highlighted, with the tribunal calling for immediate measures to stop the discharge of untreated sewage. It directed states to ensure adequate sewage treatment infrastructure, with a focus on fully utilising existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) to their designed capacity. Additionally, the tribunal emphasised the need for 100% household connectivity to sewerage systems and stressed that treated sewage should be used for secondary purposes like irrigation.

The Green Tribunal also took strong measures regarding the Ganga River, a vital water body for millions of Indians. A district-wide action plan was mandated for towns along the river, with directives to prevent sewage discharge into the Ganga and its tributaries. The NGT also issued detailed instructions ahead of the upcoming Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, ensuring that the authorities provided clean water for devotees, enabling them to perform the sacred "Aachman" rituals.

Also Read | Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's Close Aide Walmik Karad Surrenders at CID Office in Pune (Watch Video).

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained a significant concern for the NGT in 2024. The tribunal closely monitored air quality levels, directing the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to prepare a comprehensive, quantifiable action plan for each district and town in the NCR. It also took up cases for 53 cities exceeding air quality limits, urging the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF&CC) to consolidate action plans as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The tribunal insisted on swift action to tackle the growing air pollution crisis.

The NGT also intensified its focus on hazardous waste management. It issued guidelines for the proper upkeep of Treatment Storage Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) and ruled out the recycling or reuse of hazardous waste under the definition of "by-product." Additionally, the tribunal examined industrial accidents, including explosions, fires, and mishaps, determining that environmental compensation should be awarded to victims and their families for such incidents.

Despite the existence of treatment facilities, the tribunal found that healthcare facilities across the country were still non-compliant with biomedical waste (BMW) management standards. The NGT directed a gap analysis and implemented stricter regulations, including barcode systems and a ban on mixing biomedical waste with municipal solid waste. This move aimed to ensure better management and disposal of hazardous healthcare waste.

Electronic waste (e-waste) management also took center stage in the NGT's environmental agenda. The tribunal noted the illegal recycling of e-waste, which caused significant environmental harm. Despite the existence of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, the NGT directed authorities to plug the gaps in enforcement, ensuring that e-waste recyclers adhered to legal standards and that proper disposal channels were followed.

Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the biggest environmental challenges, with plastics clogging rivers, seas, and landfills. The NGT observed the failure to achieve targets related to the management of single-use plastic (SUP) and directed the authorities to improve their efforts. Even with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations in place, the tribunal called for stronger enforcement and better monitoring to reduce plastic waste.

The NGT recognised the alarming depletion of groundwater levels as a nationwide crisis. Excessive groundwater extraction, lack of proper permissions, and insufficient recharge mechanisms were identified as major issues. The tribunal took up statewide stocktaking, urging the government to enforce strict water conservation practices and to support programs like the "Har Ghar Jal Yojna" to address the falling groundwater levels.

The NGT also took serious note of the growing loss of forest cover due to encroachment and illegal tree felling. The tribunal highlighted the need for immediate restoration efforts, particularly in urban areas where green spaces were being eroded due to rapid construction activities. Strict monitoring and enforcement measures were called for to protect these vital ecosystems.

The tribunal also dealt with the unlawful exploitation of natural resources, particularly sand and stone mining. It directed that mining operations should not be permitted without valid district survey reports (DSR) and replenishment studies. In addition, the NGT scrutinised environmental clearances for mining projects, ensuring that they were not extended into ecologically sensitive areas, including forests.

Throughout the year, the NGT emphasised the need for stronger institutional responses to environmental violations. It called on various authorities, including groundwater management and state environment clearance bodies, to strengthen their enforcement mechanisms and ensure that violators were held accountable. The tribunal pushed for better infrastructure, increased staffing for ground-level monitoring, and swift action against violators.

Finally, the NGT made important strides in protecting floodplains and coastal zones, emphasising the need for authorities to identify, demarcate, and protect floodplain areas, particularly along rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna. It also urged the formulation of Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs) to safeguard India's fragile coastal ecosystems from development and encroachment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)