India News | Furniture Godown Gutted in Fire

Agency News PTI| Dec 03, 2024 07:38 PM IST
Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) A furniture godown in Shilphata area of Thane city was gutted in a fire on Tuesday, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured but sofa sets, cupboards, beds, and other furniture items were damaged in the blaze in the afternoon.

Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle and a water tanker were mobilised at the spot. The fire was brought under control by 5:48 PM, an official said.

