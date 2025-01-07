Palanadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A goods train derailed near Srinavaspuram in Dachapelli mandal of the Palanadu district on Tuesday morning while it was on it's way to the Vishnupuram Rashi Cement Factory for loading cement.

The trains that were supposed to run between Guntur and Hyderabad have now been diverted through Vijayawada after the derailment occurred.

Railway police and officials reached the site and initiated rescue operations upon receiving information. (ANI)

