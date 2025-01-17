New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Sharing his perspective on the fatal attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale assured that the government is continuously working for security in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, the Rajya Sabha Member said: "This is a sad incident. He (Saif Ali Khan) is a huge artist in the Hindi film industry. The government is continuously working for the security of Mumbai."

Also Read | Sexual Assault Case: West Bengal Court Hands Death Penalty to Man for Raping, Murdering 5-Year Old Minor Girl at Gurap in Hooghly District.

"Several teams have been formed to catch the main accused and very soon, he will be caught. The government is responsible for the safety of every person," he added.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra Residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Father-Son Duo Killed Over Land Dispute in Maharashtra; 3 Relatives Arrested.

The actor was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati. As per the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid.

While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him.

This unexpected incident has shocked both the film fraternity and political circles, leading to an outpouring of reactions on social media and elsewhere.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, expressing shock and grief at the attack on Saif Ali Khan, said that such incidents don't usually happen in Mumbai, which is considered to be a safe city.

"It's a very sad incident and the whole fraternity is concerned about him. It's very difficult to absorb such experiences if they unfold in your personal space and that too in Mumbai. I am sure the Police are trying their best. This doesn't usually happen in Mumbai as it is a very safe city," he said

"We proudly say that girls and our family members are safe on the roads even at 2-3 late at night. It's very shocking. We are hoping and praying for him the whole time. We hope that Saif's health is better. Hope he is doing better and I think we all are extremely shocked by what happened to him," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)