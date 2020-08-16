Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued an order for reopening of government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops in Chennai from August 18 between 10 am and 7 pm amid COVID-19 outbreak.

"The government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops allowed to reopen from August 18 in Chennai city police limits from 10 am to 7 pm," the State Department of Information and Public Relations said.

Earlier, the government allowed to reopen these shops in the entire state except Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls, and COVID-19 containment zones.

A total of 5,950 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,38,055 including 54,019 active cases, 2,78,270 discharges and 5,766 deaths.

According to the state health department, 6,019 discharges and 125 deaths were also reported today in the state. (ANI)

