Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough on Thursday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Vijayawada arrested three dacoits and recovered Rs64 lakhs in cash, stolen from a gold merchant.

The theft occurred on January 25 aboard the Chennai Express, when Rajesh Jain, a gold merchant from Rajahmundry, reported the theft of his cash bag and the GRP swiftly tracked down the suspects within three days.

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ratna Raju, shared that the police acted swiftly by deploying three teams to trace the suspects. Within just three days, the GRP successfully arrested three individuals involved in the crime, including the mastermind, Sai Krishna, on January 28.

The investigation revealed that the gang had employed a clever modus operando to commit the crime. The police were able to recover the entire stolen amount of Rs 64 lakhs from the gang.

Meanwhile, a brazen theft occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district on January 23, where a gang of four men looted three houses near the national highway in Rajahamsa Villas in the district, according to the police.

The thieves made off with gold, silver, and cash worth lakhs, with one victim claiming a staggering loss of Rs 3 crore. Police have launched an investigation using CCTV footage and are working to apprehend the culprits.

According to Circle Inspector Sainath, the thieves targeted a government employee's house, making off with 3 tulas of gold, 1 kg of silver, and Rs 65,000 in cash. They also stole other tiny gold ornaments.

The owner of one of the other two houses Siva Reddy, claimed that the thieves stole a staggering Rs 3 crore worth of cash and ornaments. (ANI)

