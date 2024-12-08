Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): To commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj and celebrate 50 years of service by BAPS volunteers, the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The event witnessed the participation of over one lakh volunteers from across the globe.

Also Read | Bomb Hoax Call in Uttar Pradesh: Threat Call Regarding Placement of Bombs at 3 Locations in Lucknow Turns out to Be Hoax.

Addressing the event virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his 103rd birth anniversary, honouring his enduring legacy.

The Prime Minister stated that the teachings and resolve of Bhagwan Swaminarayan are being fulfilled through the dedicated efforts of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Also Read | Khan Sir Health Update: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, Who Joined Aspirants' Demonstration Against BPSC, Hospitalised in Patna Due to Dehydration and Fatigue.

Applauding the organization of the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, the Prime Minister acknowledged the remarkable presence of one lakh volunteers at the event.

He also praised the vibrant energy of the cultural program, where youth and children conveyed the values of seeds, trees, and fruits in a truly unique way.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mahant Swami Maharaj and the saints for this grand event. The Prime Minister further remarked that this celebration marks a significant milestone in BAPS's 50-year journey of service.

He noted that fifty years ago, BAPS began registering volunteers and connecting them with meaningful service activities.

Reflecting on the faith and dedication of BAPS and its volunteers, the Prime Minister shared how they have consistently served with compassion and a familial spirit, whether in the aftermath of the Bhuj earthquake, the reconstruction of Narnarayan Nagar, the floods in Kerala, the landslides in Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 pandemic, or in providing immediate assistance during the Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister applauded the efforts of BAPS volunteers, highlighting their role in strengthening India's presence globally and lauded the organization's remarkable contributions to humanity worldwide.

He shared heartfelt memories of his time with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, reflecting on the spiritual guidance and affection he received.

Encouraging those present, the Prime Minister urged them to contribute to the progress of society and the nation.

The PM called on them to set a new resolution that would benefit both, and dedicate themselves to its achievement. Additionally, the Prime Minister invited the volunteers to join the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Program, highlighting their crucial role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

On the occasion, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that a 'Mani Kanchan' had been created in the world's largest Narendra Modi Stadium. He stated that this was the first program of its kind at the stadium, where there was no competition but a collective victory for all.

He praised the organization behind the event as unique and capable of achieving great goals.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all Indians have committed to building Viksit Bharat, he added.

Reflecting on his memories with Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Amit Shah shared that he had received persistent guidance from Pramukh Swami Maharaj during many critical moments in his life.

He expressed that the blessings he received filled him with renewed strength and praised Pramukh Swami Maharaj for his qualities of sacrifice, service, and dedication, referring to him as the rightful successor of Adi Shankaracharyaji, who brought transformative change to the saintly community.

The Union Home Minister further stated that while Bhagwan Swaminarayan and all subsequent Gurus extended the sect, the spiritual revolution initiated by BAPS through its temples, educational institutions, addiction recovery programs, the teaching of virtues, and Ghar Sabha is unique.

This revolution has had a profound impact on the lives of lakhs of people. Inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the volunteers have carried forward the torch of social service, institutionalizing these efforts.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India has entered a new era of cultural revival. He emphasized that India is advancing on the path of development with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'

In conclusion, the Chief Minister acknowledged BAPS's unique contribution to promoting the principles of Lord Swaminarayan, elevating the pride and dignity of Hinduism not just in Gujarat and India, but around the world.

Maharaj, head of the BAPS organization, blessed the volunteers during the event. The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav showcased a vibrant cultural program, featuring inspirational speeches by senior Sadguru saints of BAPS, a first-ever multimedia projection on the ground, LED wristbands, and captivating dance performances. Guests, including members of the state government's cabinet, local MPs, MLAs, and volunteers from India and abroad, were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)