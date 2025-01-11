Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] January 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that the historic decision to transform nine municipalities into Municipal Corporations simultaneously signifies the state government's strong dedication to accelerating planned urban development, said a statement from CMO on Saturday.

Speaking at the one-day workshop in Gandhinagar, held for the Commissioners, Administrators, and officers of the newly established Municipal Corporations, the Chief Minister mentioned that citizens today are not only conscious of development but also expect efficient public service delivery in this developing era.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Major Anti-Terrorist Operation Starts Along LoC in Akhnoor Sector.

The establishment of these nine Municipal Corporations represents a major stride in promoting planned urban growth. In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the state government is actively progressing toward realizing Viksit Gujarat through meticulous urban development strategies.

During this transitional phase from municipalities to Municipal Corporations, the CM emphasized the need to ensure continuous and efficient delivery of services to citizens. To facilitate this, he announced that five established Municipal Corporations will serve as mentors for the newly created ones over the next year.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 10 Workers Injured in Centring Frame Crash at Under-Construction Building on VIP Road in Raipur.

This mentorship aims to enhance the administrative capabilities of the new Corporations by providing expert guidance, comprehensive manpower training, and support for efficient daily operations.

Under the Chief Minister's directive, mentorship assignments have been established as follows: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will mentor Nadiad and Surendranagar Municipal Corporations; Vadodara Municipal Corporation will guide Anand Municipal Corporation; Surat Municipal Corporation will assist Vapi and Navsari; Rajkot Municipal Corporation will oversee Morbi and Gandhidham; Jamnagar Municipal Corporation will mentor Porbandar; and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation will support Mehsana.

The Chief Minister emphasized the responsibility of newly appointed Commissioners to bring visible improvements in public amenities, focusing on essential infrastructure such as roads, water supply, drainage, lighting, and gardens. He called for the preparation of detailed development roadmaps and the submission of funding proposals to the state government.

Acknowledging Gujarat's sound financial management under PM Modi's leadership, he reassured that adequate funds would be made available for development projects. To strengthen the operations of these newly formed Municipal Corporations, the Chief Minister approved a total allocation of Rs 20 crore to each--Rs 10 crore for administrative capacity building, office infrastructure, and facilities, and Rs 10 crore for urban beautification, including sanitation enhancements.

The Chief Minister also urged the new Municipal Corporations to embrace a competitive approach to development initiatives and to deliver urban welfare services that align with citizens' expectations for efficient and impactful governance.

CM Patel conveyed confidence that the formation of nine new Municipal Corporations would significantly advance urban development in Gujarat and play a vital role in realizing the vision of Viksit Gujarat as part of Viksit Bharat by 2047. At the one-day workshop, Director General of Gujarat Urban Development Institute, IP Gautam, shared an informative lecture on urban planning strategies and the future development potential of cities.

Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Ashwani Kumar, emphasized the state government's swift and decisive measures to accelerate urban progress under the leadership of CM Patel. He pointed out that, shortly after the announcement, fully operational Municipal Corporations were established, complete with appointed Municipal Commissioners and essential manpower.

Established Municipal Corporations will now mentor the newly formed ones, ensuring capacity-building and effective functioning during this transitional phase. Commissioner of Municipalities Administration, Rajkumar Beniwal, extended a warm welcome to the attendees with his opening remarks. The workshop was attended by newly appointed Municipal Commissioners, Administrative Collectors, officers, and Commissioners from the established Municipal Corporations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)