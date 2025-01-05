Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 in Rajkot, stated that the state government aims to provide world-class infrastructure to athletes.

The CM said that the government has progressively increased the sports budget to ensure easy access to equipment, training, and sports complexes. The budget, which was Rs 2.5 crore in 2002, has grown to Rs 352 crore today. Furthermore, in 2002, there were only three sports complexes in the state. Now, 24 sports complexes have been established across 22 districts, with 13 more under construction, as per a release.

The Chief Minister also shared that a multi-utility sports centre is being built in Naranpura on 22 acres, while a Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will be developed on 233 acres near the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium.

Khel Mahakumbh 3.0, organized by the state's Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department and the Sports Authority of Gujarat, was inaugurated by CM Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghvi, Ministers Kunvarji Bavalia, Bhanuben Babariya, along with Rajkot city MLAs, the Mayor, and officials.

The Chief Minister described Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 as a sports Maha Kumbh, ahead of the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, next week.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an atmosphere of trust and enthusiasm has emerged in the country, making 2024 a year of significant achievements in sports for India.

He highlighted the record-breaking performances of Indian players in the Paris Paralympics, the historic victory in the World Chess Championship, and the increasing participation of women in sports, all of which have set new milestones.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the Prime Minister has taken on the mission of preparing India to host the 2036 Olympics. Gujarat, under his guidance, is working towards organizing five world-class sporting events in 2025, 2026, and 2029, as part of the run-up to these Olympics.

Acknowledging the flourishing sports culture in Gujarat, the Chief Minister credited the vision of PM Modi for this development. He noted that since the inception of Khel Mahakumbh in 2010, when Modi was Chief Minister, with the mantra "Khele te Khile," sports skills have found a platform to shine, from remote areas to major cities.

Sharing the growing participation in the Khel Mahakumbh, he said that the first edition in 2010 saw 16 lakh players, while this year, a record-breaking 71 lakh registrations have been recorded. He also announced that the state government will award winners from various sports with prizes totalling Rs 45 crore.

CM Patel remarked that PM Modi has referred to this Amrit Kaal as the 'Kartavya Kaal' (Era of Duty) and urged the youth to bring glory to the country and state in the world of sports during this time. On this occasion, alongside cash prizes, the three best schools at the state level and the top three municipalities ranked first, second, and third in Khel Mahakumbh 2.0 were honoured by dignitaries.

Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated that it was in 2010 when then-Chief Minister and PM Modi launched the Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat. Since then, a revolution in sports has spread across the state, connecting children and youth from every corner to sports. From the tribal areas of Dang to the border villages of Kutch, the Khel Mahakumbh has provided a significant platform for children and youth. As a result, Gujarat has produced many national and international athletes through the Khel Mahakumbh. He proudly added that the Khel Mahakumbh has evolved into a mature initiative, creating athletes who can give their best and sweat it out when they step onto the sports field.

Harsh Sanghavi highlighted that under the leadership of CM Patel, several key decisions have been made to bring about significant changes in the sports sector. As part of the In-School Scheme, 1,21,520 children are receiving sports training in 230 schools at the government's expense. Additionally, 5,500 players are currently being trained across the state through District Level Sports Schools (DLSS), with the government investing Rs 1.68 lakh per player. Furthermore, 629 athletes are receiving international-level training, with an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh per athlete. Under the Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana, 55 athletes have been awarded prizes totalling Rs 1.88 crore.

On the same occasion, CM Patel and Minister Sanghavi visited the Rajkot ST Divisional Office and Gondal ST. Along with the e-inauguration of a new workshop, eight new high-tech Volvo buses were flagged off. The inauguration of Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 featured an exciting Olympic-like programme, including a laser show and fireworks, which created an electric atmosphere among all attendees.

Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities, in his welcome speech, shared that the Khel Mahakumbh has fostered a distinctive sports culture in the state. Additionally, a special Khel Mahakumbh was organized for Divyang players.

The chief guests at Saturday's program were Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya.

The special guests included Rajkot Mayor Naynaben Pedhadia, Surat Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, Rajkot District Panchayat President Pravinaben Rangani, as well as MP Rambhai Mokaria, MLAs Uday Kangad, Darshitaben Shah, Ramesh Tilala, Vice Chancellor of Saurashtra University, Kamalsinh Dodiya, Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat, RS Ninama, MD of GSRTC, Anupam Anand, District Collector Prabhav Joshi, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, Rajkot District Development Officer Navnath Gavhane, Bharat Boghra and Mukesh Doshi. (ANI)

